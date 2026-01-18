Q2 Billings Area Weather: Windy with iso'd snow showers Sunday, then big changes

BILLINGS — Saturday began much colder for everyone than we've been essentially all of January, but our morning clouds gave way to afternoon sun, and the gusty wind was strong enough to warm us above average. We can expect increasing clouds and breezes overnight, with a few snow showers in southeast Montana in the morning. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s.

Sunday will be a blustery day for many and slightly cooler than Saturday was. Isolated snow showers will pop up mainly east of Billings, and with the gusty wind, lower visibility is possible in a few locations, so exercise caution. Monday will be a little quieter day with weaker wind and a slight warmup. Tuesday will bring more wind and a few snow showers.

Wednesday will be a windy and cooler day for most, but we'll only cool back to seasonable levels. The real change may arrive by Thursday evening, when a more potent storm begins its push over Montana and Wyoming. We'll have a better chance for measurable snow at all elevations, and highs will drop from the 30s into the 10s with much colder lows.