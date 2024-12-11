Q2 Billings Area Weather: Windy West, Wintry East

BILLINGS — Wednesday starts off very windy along the western foothills with gusts up to 60 mph still possible. A Wind Advisory is in effect through 11 AM. Use caution during the morning commute, especially if you drive a high profile vehicle like a big truck, big rig or if you're pulling a trailer.

A Winter Weather Advisory also remains in effect until noon for portions of south central and southeast MT with another 2" of snowfall possible. Watch out for slick roads and reduced visibility during the morning commute. The rest of the area will stay mainly dry over the next couple of days as high pressure continues to wield its influence.

A split trough will affect the region on Friday, bringing a chance of snow to the Beartooths and Absarokas Friday and Saturday. Another disturbance moves through Sunday into Monday, keeping a chance of rain and snow spreading across the entire area through Monday morning. During that stretch, the western mountains could pick several inches of accumulation. Any areas in the lower elevations that do get snow can expect very little accumulation as of now. There is still a good bit of uncertainty on this. We'll keep you posted on any changes over the next few days.

Gap flow winds could ramp across the western foothills across the weekend into early next week, bringing strong gusts again to the area.

Daytime highs will be in the upper teens east to the mid 40s west on Wednesday, 20s east to 40s west on Thursday then 30s and 40s across the area Friday through early next week

Nighttime lows will mainly in the 10s and 20s this week, but a few of our eastern counties could dip into the single digits Wednesday and Thursday nights.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com