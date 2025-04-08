Q2 Billings Area Weather: Windy weather on Wednesday, more wind and rain ahead

BILLINGS — A Pacific storm is pushing over Montana and Wyoming at this time, and it's already delivered plenty of wind, cooler air, rain, mountain snow and isolated thunderstorms. Most of the showers and thunderstorms will come to an end before midnight tonight, and the wind will weaken temporarily. Lows will remain well above average.

As this trough of low pressure continues to move over the northern Rockies, we'll have the wind strengthen again much of Wednesday. Rain and snow showers will be possible along with isolated thunderstorms, but most of what we get will be wind. A ridge of high pressure will build overhead on Thursday, bringing a breezy and milder day.

We can expect increasing clouds on Friday, but despite those clouds we'll warm well above average to end the work and school week. Another Pacific storm will move over our region this weekend, and we can expect stronger wind, valley rain and mountain snow. We'll cool below average Sunday, but we'll warm up again early next week.