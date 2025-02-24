Q2 Billings Area Weather: Windy, warmer and mainly dry

BILLINGS — Strong crosswinds will be the big weather story through Tuesday, especially across the western foothills. Expect dangerous driving conditions along portions of I-90 and US-191 during that period. Gusts between 60-75 mph are possible from Livingston to Nye while areas from Big Timber to Harlowton could feel gusts between 50-65 mph. Gusts between 20-40 mph will be possible across much of the rest of the area. Thursday could also be quite windy along the western foothills.

Several disturbances (shortwaves) will bring a chance of light rain showers in the lower elevations while the Beartooths, Absarokas, and Crazies could pick a few inches of snow by Monday night then another 3-8" by Tuesday night with the highest accumulation on western facing areas. The Bighorns could pick up a couple of inches, too. The rest of the work week looks to stay mainly dry as high pressure settles in. A chance of precipitation could return to forecast by the end of the weekend.

Daytime temperatures will be warmer-than-average this week with highs in the 40s and 50s. This will bring significant snowmelt over frozen ground and ice jams that could lead to flooding concerns in prone areas. Areas at risk should take steps to protect property, equipment, and livestock.

The warmer temperatures will also bring a concern for falling snow and ice from rooftops which can be quite dangerous. Use caution when entering and exiting buildings or walking under or near overhangs.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 20s and 30s through the weekend.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com