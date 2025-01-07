Q2 Billings Area Weather: Windy, warmer, and a chance of more snow

BILLINGS — Some areas will wake up to snow and fog Tuesday morning, so use caution while commuting as the roads will be slick and reduced visibility could be an issue.

High pressure will take over Tuesday afternoon, bringing dry conditions through Wednesday afternoon. This will also bring strong winds Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with gusts 35-50 mph along I-90 from Livingston to just west of Billings plus Harlowton. Blowing snow will be an issue. A shortwave is forecast to drop into the region Wednesday causing gusts over 30 mph from west to east through Wednesday evening. Blowing snow could still be an issue because of this.

This disturbance will also bring a chance of snow showers Wednesday night into Thursday with a blend of models showing generally less than an inch of snowfall in the lower elevations, but 1-3" will be possible in upslope areas. The mountains will have a shot at between 3-6". Dry conditions return Thursday through Friday afternoon as high pressure moves in behind this quick shot of moisture.

A few shortwaves plus an area of low pressure will slide through heading into the weekend, bringing a chance for more snow late Friday night through Sunday. A few lingering flurries could also stick around Monday morning. Hard to say how much accumulating snow will be possible with this system. Should have a better handle on it over the next few days.

Daytime highs will be warmer on Tuesday with highs in the 20s and 30s but our eastern counties will stay in the teens one more day. Expecting mainly 30s for the rest of the week although a few areas could push into the low 40s a few days.

Nighttime lows will range from the single digits east to 20s Tuesday night, teens and 20s Wednesday night, single digits to teens Thursday night then teens and 20s Friday night and across the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com