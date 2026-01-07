Q2 Billings Area Weather: Windy, warm, and dry enough for grass fire danger and threats to travel

BILLINGS — The most immediate threat comes from the powerful winds that began building Monday night and will peak Wednesday. In the foothills from Livingston to Nye and Big Timber to Harlowton, winds will continue to gust 50 mph to as high as 70 mph.

Strong crosswinds can blow vehicles off the road or cause you to lose control. Travel will be particularly treacherous for high-profile vehicles including RVs, to towing units, to...and strange to say this in early January....motorcycles.

Temperatures will still be mild enough for the hardy rider to get the motorbike out. Lower elevations on Wednesday will be mainly in the 40s and some low 50s.

As a cold front sweeps through the area, winds will gust across the lower elevations at 25 to 35 mph. With the warmer than average temperatures, our recent dry weather, and this wind, grass fires could easily start and spread.

The south and west facing Beartooth-Absaorka mountain slopes could pick up 6 to 12 inches of new snow, with perhaps 18 inches in higher peaks. That will affect recreation in the back country.

The winds and the temperatures decrease for Thursday and Friday with highs in the 30s and 40s. For the weekend, a return to 40s and 50s is expected at this point.