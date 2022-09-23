Q2 Billings Area Weather: Windy today, Weekend looks great!

BILLINGS — The upper level low that brought rain and storms yesterday is now moving east out of the state. Winds are chasing in behind the low, so expect gusts up to 40 mph for a good portion of the area through early evening. Gusts up to 50 mph along the foothills are also expected.

It will be breezy but beautiful on Saturday as high pressure moves in and keeps conditions dry through the middle of next week. We can expect loads of sunshine across the weekend through late next week helping to warm daytime temperatures up each day. We'll hit the 80s by Tuesday with Wednesday aiming to be the warmest day.

Our next weather system could move in starting Thursday, but it's too early to say for sure at this point.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 70s today through Sunday then 70s/80s Monday through late next week.

Nighttime lows will be in 40s/50s tonight through Monday night then 40s/50s for the rest of next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

