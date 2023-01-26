Q2 Billings Area Weather: Windy today, Snowy tomorrow

BILLINGS — A High Wind Warning is in place as winds will really kick up this morning through late in the day with gusts up to 60 mph possible across the area. A shortwave shot of energy will jet through bringing a chance of snow or even rain in the warmer spots.

A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect Friday through Saturday for much of the Q2 viewing area as a strong arctic front brings a chance of several inches of snow in the lower elevations and over a foot in the mountains. Snow could get heavy a times Friday afternoon into the evening. No question this will have an impact on travel conditions. Plan on slick roads and reduced visibility Friday through the weekend.

It will also be turning much colder as a surge of frigid air begins to sink down from Canada tonight with the main thrust really digging in across the weekend with highs in the teens on Saturday and single digits on Sunday. Overnight lows will dip below zero.

A "warming" trend will begin on Tuesday but highs could still stay up to 20° below average. Mainly dry conditions will prevail Monday through at least the middle of next week.

Daytime highs will be in the 30s/40s today, 30s on Friday, 10s/20s on Saturday, below zero/single digits Sunday and Monday then 10s/20s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 20s/30s tonight, single digits/10s on Friday night then below zero/single digits across the weekend into early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com