Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Windy Thursday, followed by snow and then cold

FORECAST WEDNESDAY EVENING JAN 25, 2023
Posted at 5:58 PM, Jan 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-25 20:26:16-05

BILLINGS — Wind, snow, and then a period of cold weather adds up to a sharp departure from our recent relatively quiet weather pattern.

Thursday and Thursday night, the strongest winds will be along the western foothills from Big Timber to Harlowton. Gusts could reach 65 mph in the morning. Widespread winds of 40+ mph will blow into the eastern plains through the day.

Widespread snow will move into our region late Thursday through at least Saturday morning. Areas to the east and south of Billings could see some heavy snowfall with little to no accumulation in much of the eastern plains.

The coldest temperatures since December arrive this weekend, with highs only in the single digits by Sunday. This will be a big change from what we've seen recently.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Local News

Get your FREE Q2 Streaming App