Q2 Billings Area Weather: Windy through Wednesday then getting hot

BILLINGS — Flooding will remain a concern through Thursday. Expect high water levels in and around rivers and streams with cold and fast flows causing bank erosion. Do not attempt to drive through water covered roads. Turn Around, Don’t Drown!

A couple of inches of mountain snow in the Beartooths is expected through tonight. This could lead to more snow melt by the end of the week adding to flooding woes. We'll keep an eye on it.

We’ll be dealing with strong winds today and Wednesday. Gusts of 30-50 mph (if not stronger) expected.

High pressure is slowly taking over bringing dry and hot conditions be the end of the week with the upper 90s on tap for Friday and Saturday. Could see record heat! It will cool back down into the mid 80s on Sunday ahead of more rain moving in to end the weekend.

