Q2 Billings Area Weather: Windy through Wednesday

BILLINGS — The big weather story over the next couple of days will be the wind. Expecting very strong wind gusts through the middle of the week. High wind warnings and watches will be in effect for all of the Q2 viewing area.

Latest timeline and peak gusts:

Areas along and west of a line from Lewistown to Cody: 60-75 mph Today through Tuesday afternoon

Roundup to Billings/Hardin to Sheridan: 55-70 mph Tuesday morning to Tuesday night

Areas along a line and east from Miles City to Gillette: 50-65 Tuesday morning to Wednesday morning

A strong area of low pressure sliding across southern Canada will sling a strong cold front through the area by this evening bringing a chance of rain and snow tonight through tomorrow. There may even be a few thunderstorms. Several inches of snow will be possible in the mountains.

As that strong low drops into North Dakota late Tuesday night, snow wrapping around the western side of it will fall across eastern Montana. With these strong winds and the chance of a couple of inches of snow, blowing snow will be an issue by Tuesday night through Wednesday especially in Rosebud, Southern Big Horn, and Sheridan counties. This is something we’ll need to keep an eye on.

After daytime highs reach into the 60s today, it will be colder behind the front with highs in the 40s and 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

High pressure takes over on Thursday bringing calmer, drier, and warmer conditions through Friday. There’s a chance to hit the mid 70s on Friday.

Another cold front (this one not as strong) on Saturday will bring a chance for more rain and wind.

Nighttime lows will be in the 20s and 30s for much of the week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com