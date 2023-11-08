Q2 Billings Area Weather: Windy start to a week of steady temps

BILLINGS — Gusty winds blew from Big Timber north to Harlowton Tuesday. Winds will decrease at sunset, but will re-develop on Wednesday over a widespread area.

A cold front moving through the area will bring not only winds but some overnight rain and even a few snow showers through early Wednesday. During the day, much of eastern Montana and northern Wyoming will be at least breezy with some areas experiencing 30 to 40 mph wind gusts.

Temperatures will sink to closer to seasonal averages from Wednesday through Saturday. That means lows in the 20s to low 30s and highs in the 40s to low 50s each day.

The trend is to keep things mainly dry and warm back up to the 50s to low 60s from Sunday through at least the early part of next week.