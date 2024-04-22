Q2 Billings Area Weather: Windy start this week but rain waits until the weekend

BILLINGS — Windy days generally don't have many fans, but the rain will be welcomed by the weekend. In between we see a nice warm up.

A line of showers and wind is moving across the region Sunday evening and will diminish by morning. Readings will be mainly in the 30s, first thing Monday.

Expect sunny to mostly sunny days on Monday and Tuesday, but winds could be strong at times Monday. Gusts of 25 to 40 mph will be common across the Eastern Plains.

The wind, in combination with low humidity and mild temperatures, will increase the fire risk, especially in northeastern Montana. Afternoon highs will be in the 50s to low 60s, which is typical for this time in April.

When's decrease on Tuesday, but the temperatures remain consistent. By Wednesday, high temperatures will jump up into the upper 60s to mid-70s, with clouds increasing later in the day.

There is a risk of some showers and isolated thunderstorms by late Thursday, with mild temperatures continuing. The chance of rain will increase Friday and Saturday as temperatures decrease.

Temperatures will be below seasonal averages, with a decent chance of getting measurable precipitation each day Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Rain totals are still a big question this far out, our fingers are crossed for favorable moisture!