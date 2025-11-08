Q2 Billings Area Weather: Windy Saturday morning with afternoon clearing

BILLINGS — We've had more gusty wind due to another Friday cold frontal passage over Montana and Wyoming, but we aren't finished with the changes. Another area of low pressure will move southward over eastern Montana through Saturday morning, keeping the gusty wind going and even bringing light morning snow to lower elevations in the east.

The wind will be a bit weaker by Saturday afternoon and we'll have fewer clouds, but it will be a cooler day than Friday was with highs back to seasonable levels. Sunday morning will be colder for everyone with fewer clouds and weaker wind, but highs will climb back to seasonable levels by Sunday afternoon in advance of the jetstream returning to our area.

We will have increasing clouds and increasing wind speeds Monday and early Tuesday, but it will also be 10-15 degrees warmer than average, with little precipitation on Monday or Veterans Day / Turkey Tuesday. Next Wednesday and Thursday we'll have a mild, breezy mix of sun and clouds, with a chance for showers by late next Friday or Saturday.