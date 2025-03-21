Q2 Billings Area Weather: Windy on Saturday With Rain Possibly Mixed With Snow

BILLINGS — Montana and Wyoming had a fairly mild Friday and it felt like spring, but the wind was stronger than earlier in the week, and we are far from finished with the wind. We can expect increasing clouds by morning with continued breezy to windy weather. Lows won't fall too far, staying mainly in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

Wind Advisories and High Wind Watches/Warnings have already been issued for our normally windier areas between Livingston, Big Timber and Harlowton late tonight through Saturday. Wind gusts of 50-60 mph will be possible. It will be windy for everyone, with mountain snow, valley rain and late rain/snow mixes possible.

Sunday will be a drier day, but the wind will continue to blow. Late Sunday and Monday another disturbance will bring our next chance for valley rain and mountain snow. We'll have fewer clouds and slightly weaker wind late Tuesday and Wednesday. Another chance for rain arrives Thursday, but temperatures will be above average.