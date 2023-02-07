Q2 Billings Area Weather: Windy for now, showers,then quiet for the weekend

BILLINGS — Wind is our biggest concern for now, followed by showers Wednesday. But mild temperatures continue all week with a relatively quiet weekend.

Strong westerly winds will impact the western mountain foothills through Tuesday night with gusts frequently reaching over 45 mph. The strongest gusts are expected to occur at Livingston by Tuesday night with gusts over 60 mph predicted.

Drivers of high-profile vehicles or anyone towing a trailer should be prepared for dangerous crosswinds on I-90 near Big Timber to Livingston and US-191 from Big Timber to Harlowton.

More strong winds gusting 45 to 60 mph will cause areas of blowing snow Wednesday and Wednesday night. These winds will again favor areas west of Billings closer to the mountains.

Winds of 35 to 50 mph will occur over the remainder of the area off and on Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday night, including Billings eastward. A disturbance will bring some quick-moving showers with conditions drying out Thursday.

Most highs will be in the mid-30s to upper 40s over the area through the week, with some low 50s possible Tuesday and again early in the weekend. Lows will be mainly 20s to some low 30s.