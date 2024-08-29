Q2 Billings Area Weather: Windy, dry and warmer on Thursday

BILLINGS — Strong winds will continue on Thursday as gusts could reach over 30 mph across much of the area with stronger gusts over 40 mph possible west and east of Yellowstone County as daytime highs warm into the mid-70s to low 80s under dry conditions. The windy and dry weather will elevate fire weather concerns today. Don't cause a spark!

We're not expecting any precipitation through the long Labor Day weekend. A dry cold front is forecast to pass through on Saturday, but this will only reinforce the dry conditions.

There will be lots of sunshine through Labor Day with daytime highs warming into the mid-80s to low 90s Friday through the weekend then upper 80s to mid-90s Monday and Tuesday.

Some models are hinting at a return of rain by the middle of next week, but there is still some uncertainty on that. We'll keep you posted.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com