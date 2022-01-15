Q2 Billings Area Weather: Windy, but weekend weather should not affect your plans

BILLINGS — A Wind Advisory from the National Weather Service is in effect from 11PM Friday through 5PM Saturday for the usual Livingston/Nye/Fishtail areas with expected winds up to 60 mph. This should push winds to 15 to 25 mph Saturday near Billings.

Winds should decrease in these areas Saturday evening through Sunday, but gain strength again Sunday evening. Meantime, areas east of Billings will be breezy with gusts of 25 to 35 mph Sunday.

Otherwise expect a dry weekend with highs mainly in the 40s and low in the teens/low 20s. Temperatures will likely be the warmest Monday for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day with highs in 40s to low 50s.

A cold front will bring rain switching to snow through the day Tuesday, with colder temperatures to follow on Wednesday.