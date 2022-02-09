Q2 Billings Area Weather: Windy and warmer than the norm

BILLINGS — Expecting daytime highs to reach back into the 40s and 50s again today. Tomorrow should be the warmest day the week with highs in the 50s and 60s. We’ll hover in the 40s and 50s Friday across the weekend.

A mainly dry forecast, but there is a chance of snow in the Beartooths and Bighorns today. Miles City and areas east could get a few snow showers this morning then isolated rain showers in the afternoon into the evening. Billings could even pick up a few drops. A quick shot of energy will bring a slight chance of rain/snow/mix late Thursday night into Friday morning and perhaps early Friday afternoon.

Gusty winds will continue to jet across the area through the rest of the week. Daily gusts over 40 mph possible in Billings, Miles City and eastern Montana. Stronger gusts over 50 mph likely along the foothills.

Fire weather concerns will be heightened Thursday with low humidity (20-30%) to go along with those gusty winds. Don’t cause any sparks!

Overnight lows will mainly be in the 20s and 30s through early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com