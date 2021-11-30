Q2 Billings Area Weather: Windy and warmer than average

BILLINGS — Winds will ramp up this afternoon and stay with us through at least Thursday afternoon. Expecting gusts up to 70 mph in the Livingston area to down along the Beartooth foothills where a Wind Advisory will be in effect through late Thursday morning. Wind gusts over 40 mph will be possible from Billings to Roundup to Miles City.

We stay warmer than normal through Wednesday with record highs possible Wednesday and Thursday in Billings, Miles City, Livingston and Sheridan. Cody could see a record high on Wednesday as well.

A dry cold front moves through Friday morning cooling daytime highs down a good 20 degrees Friday through at least early next week.

Overnight lows will be in the 40s through Thursday morning then in the 20s and 30s through early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com