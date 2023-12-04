Q2 Billings Area Weather: Windy and warmer

BILLINGS — It will be a windy start to the week with gusts of 30-35 mph possible across the area today. Winds will be stronger this morning from Livingston to Harlowton with gusts over 50 mph but should ease up through the day although gusts up to 45 mph will linger this afternoon. Strong winds are expected to kick up again tonight around the Livingston area with gusts up to 60 mph possible. It will remain quite windy on Tuesday across the area.

Mountain snow will linger through the afternoon before easing up around 5 pm or so. Areas east of Yellowstone County are seeing rain this morning, but that will move out before lunchtime. There is a chance for rain overnight in Billings then rain east of Billings tomorrow morning before high pressure builds over the region, bringing dry conditions and warmer-than-average temperatures through Wednesday.

The ridge brings breaks down starting Wednesday night, bringing a chance of rain to the lower elevations and snow to the mountains Wednesday night through Friday. It will also get cooler.

Daytime highs will be in the 40s/50s today, 50s/60s tomorrow and Wednesday, 40s/50s on Thursday then 30s/40s Friday through the weekend.

Lows will be in the 20s/30s tonight, 30s/40s Tuesday and Wednesday nights then 20s Thursday night through the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

