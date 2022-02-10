Q2 Billings Area Weather: Windy and warm

BILLINGS — It will be a windy Thursday across the area. The strongest gusts will occur through early afternoon in Livingston and along the foothills (gusts up to 65 mph) and along 191 from Lewistown to Big Timber (gusts up to 65 mph). Gusts up to 55 mph are possible through the afternoon from Billings to Red Lodge and areas east (gusts up to 55 mph). Breezy to windy conditions will continue through Sunday.

Today’s highs will reach the 50s and 60s before a quick backdoor cold front knocks highs down into the 30s tomorrow. Daytime temperatures rebound into the 40s and 50s for the weekend and into early next week.

Moisture associated with the cold front will bring isolated rain showers this afternoon and evening to eastern/northeastern Montana. This will also push into Billings as snow overnight through late tomorrow morning. Flurries will linger east Billings through the evening. 1-3” possible south and east of Yellowstone County through Friday night.

Fire weather conditions will exist today with low humidity (less than 30%) to go along with those gusty winds. Don’t cause any sparks!

Overnight lows will mainly be in the 20s and 30s through early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com