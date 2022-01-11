Q2 Billings Area Weather: Windy and getting warmer

BILLINGS — The warmer than average temperatures continue today with highs in the 30s and 40s under partly cloudy skies. Stronger winds will also stay put through Thursday in the Livingston area with gusts up to 60 mph possible. Gusty winds up to 55 mph from Harlowton to Red Lodge and up to 40 mph from Roundup to Billings over to Hardin and down to the MT/WY state line will be possible through tomorrow.

High pressure remains situated over the region keeping conditions dry. Our next chance of snow or rain/snow could come Thursday night into Friday morning, but only going with a slight chance as of now. The weekend will be a dry one.

Daytime highs will warm into the 40s and 50s tomorrow and Thursday before a clipper moves through by Friday morning. This will bring daytime temperatures down into the 30s and 40s on Friday. We’ll fluctuate between the 30s and 40s across the weekend.

Overnight lows for the rest of the week will be in the 20s and 30s.

