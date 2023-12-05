Q2 Billings Area Weather: Windy and even warmer

BILLINGS — Winds will continue to be strong across the region today and tomorrow with gusts up to 60 mph along the western foothills. (See attached graphic) Billings will feel gusts over 30 mph at times, Cody up to 40 mph, and up to 20 mph in eastern Montana. The winds, along with warmer-than-average temperatures, will cause a risk of fires to spread quickly.

There is a little bit of mountain snow and lower elevation rain this morning, but high pressure will squeeze out the moisture as the day progresses with skies clearing this afternoon. Wednesday will be dry and warmer-than-average ahead of a cold front that will cool temperatures down the rest of the week. It will also bring a chance for daily mountain snow and lower elevation rain/snow through the weekend. Winds will also be gusty on Thursday.

Another disturbance could move through on Monday, bringing colder temperatures and perhaps a better chance of snow.

Daytime highs will be in the 50s/60s through tomorrow, 40s/50s on Thursday, 30s/40s Friday and Saturday, 40s on Sunday then 30s/40s on Monday.

Lows will be in the 30s/40s through tomorrow night, 20s Thursday night, 10s/20s on Friday night, 20s across the weekend then 10s on Monday night.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com