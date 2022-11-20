Q2 Billings Area Weather: Windy and dry, Slow warm-up continues

BILLINGS — A tight pressure gradient will continue to push gusts up to 60 mph through late tomorrow morning in the Livingston to Big Timber corridor on I-90. A High Wind Warning for the area remains in effect through noon Sunday. It will still be windy through the day but to a lesser extent. Billings and areas east will experience at least breezy conditions.

High pressure will keep dry conditions in place through Tuesday. A weak shot of energy (trough) will push through on Wednesday and could kick up a rain/snow/wintry mix shower or two. The dry conditions will be reinforced behind this system making for a mainly sunny Thanksgiving Day with highs in the mid 40s and maybe some low 50s.

Daytime highs will be in the 30s/40s Sunday through Tuesday, 40s Wednesday and Thursday then 40s/50s Friday through the weekend.

Nighttime lows will be in the 10s/20s across the weekend, mainly 20s on Monday night then 20s/30s for the rest of the next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

