Q2 Billings Area Weather: Windy and cooler today

BILLINGS — A cold front will move through the area today bringing a slight chance for rain and a bit of a cool down. Strong winds will be the real story with this system as some areas could feel gusts up to 60 mph this afternoon through tomorrow morning. (See attached graphic)

Elevated fire concerns will also be a issue with low humidity possible to go along with the gusty winds. (See attached graphic) Don't cause a spark!

Daytime highs will warm up again Thursday with some areas aiming for the 80s by the end of the work week. Another cool down begins across the weekend with a chance for rain returning as early as Sunday.

Outlooks are showing much colder air moving in by the middle of next week (30s for highs?) with rain showers Monday and Tuesday. Could we see our first snow of the season late next week? Some models are hinting at it, but there is still too much uncertainty to say for sure at the moment. We'll have a better handle on the situation as models sort themselves out over the next several days. We'll keep you posted.

Daytime highs will be in the 60s/70s today and tomorrow, 70s Thursday and Friday, 60s/70s on Saturday, 60s on Sunday then 50s on Monday.

Lows will be in the 40s tonight, 40s/50s tomorrow night and Thursday night, mainly 40s Friday night through the weekend then 30s/40s early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com