Q2 Billings Area Weather: Windy and cooler before hot and humid

BILLINGS — The risk of strong to severe storms has edged into the Dakotas Monday evening. Weaker storms and perhaps small hail and brief heavy rain are possible across the prairies of Montana overnight.

Some light precipitation over the mountains west of Billings Monday night could add up to a tenth to a quarter of an inch and will result in some snow above 7,500 feet.

Tuesday will be cooler and windy with gusts to 60 mph possible near Harlowton and Big Timber, and 40 mph across the eastern plains of Montana and northern Wyoming. Temperatures will top out mainly in the 60s.

Wednesday trends warmer but still breezy. Thursday is a transition day with sunshine and highs 75 to 85.

Friday and Saturday will be hot and muggy with highs in the 90s, approaching record daily highs.

River levels on the Yellowstone will rise downstream likely reaching minor flood stage Tuesday near Billings and peaking near flood stage in Miles City Wednesday into Thursday.

