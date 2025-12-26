Q2 Billings Area Weather: Windy and colder with snow showers on Saturday

BILLINGS — We experienced record-breaking warmth on Christmas Day Thursday in Montana and Wyoming, and we followed it by continued much warmer than average weather on Friday, but this weather pattern can't last A cold front will push across our region this evening and bring a few rain and snow showers, but much bigger change isn't far away.

A second cold front from Canada will move over the northern Rockies through the day on Saturday, and by late morning our weather will already change. We can expect gusty wind along with colder air and light lower elevation snow. The mountains will get a few inches more, but dangerous wind chills will be the story to our north Saturday through Sunday.

After this second cold front pushes over our region, we'll have a much colder morning on Sunday along with dangerous wind chills in northern Montana. We can expect a lot of sun and weaker wind on Sunday with below-freezing highs. A ridge of high pressure will then quiet our weather for the last few days of 2025 and the first few days of New Year 2026.