Q2 Billings Area Weather: Windy and a bit cooler today

Posted at 5:38 AM, Apr 10, 2024
BILLINGS — A cold front sweeps through the area today bringing cooler temperatures and a slight chance for rain showers and mountain snow.

Strong winds will shift over to the eastern side of the state with gusts 30-40 mph expected while remaining breezy to windy elsewhere with 20-30 mph gusts.

High pressure takes over Thursday bringing dry and warmer conditions to the area with highs getting into the 60s and then 70s by Friday. Temperatures remain in the 60s and 70s across the weekend, but a Pacific trough could bring a chance for lower elevation rain and mountain snow.

An unsettled weather pattern is expected to be in place Monday through Wednesday of next week with temperatures cooling down.

-Miller Robson
Q2 Morning Meteorologist
miller.robson@ktvq.com

