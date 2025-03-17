Q2 Billings Area Weather: Winds will decrease, Snow and rain lingering

BILLINGS — Happy St. Patrick's Day! ☘️☘️☘️

We're tracking our next winter storm system. A deep low from the southwest will pass to the south of our region Monday night into Tuesday, bring a chance for more heavy snow across the mountains and the foothills. Winter Storm Warning, Watches , and Advisories will be in effect for portions of the region. Areas along and south of a line from Harlowton to Billings to Ekalaka are generally expected to get less than an inch, but some spots could pick up a hefty amount.

Projections:

Sheridan, WY 6-8"

Red Lodge 4-6"

Alzada 4-6"

Cody, WY 3-4"

Livingston 2-3"

Gardiner 2"

Broadus 1"

In the lower elevations, rain showers are possible through Monday evening before turning to all snow overnight into Tuesday morning. Keep in mind, there is still some uncertainty depending on where the low goes. If it shifts to the north a bit, snow totals could increase.

High pressure brings mostly drier and warmer conditions on Wednesday ahead of another disturbance that will bring a chance for more mountain snow and lower elevation rain to our western counties Wednesday night into Thursday.

By the end of the week, we get into a period of up and down weather through early next week with mostly dry weather on Friday, a chance for rain and snow on Saturday, mostly dry on Sunday then a chance for more snow and rain on Monday. A shot of 3-6" of snow will be possible in the mountains with each passing disturbance during that stretch.

Daytime highs will be in the 40s and 50s on Monday, 30s and 40s on Tuesday, mainly 50s on Wednesday then 40s and 50s on Thursday through the weekend.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 20s and 30s over the next 7 nights.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com