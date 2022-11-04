Q2 Billings Area Weather: Winds picking up, Winter is coming

BILLINGS — A strong upper trough will tighten the pressure across the region bringing an uptick in winds today and especially tomorrow with gusts between 55-65 mph possible. Secure loose items in your yard and use caution when driving especially if you drive a high profile vehicle (pickup trucks, SUVS, semis, tall and wide vehicles, etc.) that could be toppled.

Heavy snowfall expected along with strong winds in the Beartooths/Absarokas and Yellowstone National Park today through tomorrow. A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect in these areas.

A strong cold front will begin to sweep through our area starting Saturday night. This front will drag arctic air and a good bit of moisture in early next week bringing the coldest temperatures of the season along with a chance of daily snow showers in the lower elevations. Still a bit too early to pin down accumulation totals, but a blend of models shows up to 6" of snowfall in Billings/areas east through next weekend with higher totals possible north and west of Yellowstone County. We'll keep you updated.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 40s/50s today and tomorrow, 30s/40s on Sunday, 30s on Monday then 10s/20s Tuesday through Thursday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 30s/40s tonight, 20s Saturday and Sunday nights then single digits/10s Monday night through the middle of next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com