Q2 Billings Area Weather: Winds ease. Temperatures warm. Hello, weekend!

BILLINGS — Once winds ease down the east mountain slopes, the weekend is mild and dry. Changes are ahead but they are moving toward the middle of next week.

Winds near Livngston, Nye, and the surrounding area will increase through Thursday evening with southwesterly wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph possible. A Wind Advisory in effect through 10 am Friday.

As Winds will gradually decrease Friday morning, expect highs in the 50s to around 60 degrees, with the coolest readings west of Billings, There will be a mix of clouds and sun.

Things stay dry with more highs in the 50s and even more 60s through Tuesday. Things look at least breezy nearer the mountains again on Sunday.

The next shift in the weather has slowed considerably, and doesn't look as cool as it did even yesterday. Around Wednesday afternoon into Thursday, the chance of rain and snow increases, with highs drifting to mainly 40s by the end of next week.