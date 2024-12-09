Q2 Billings Area Weather: Winds decreasing on Monday as snow lingers in the east

BILLINGS — After a windy weekend, winds will ease up on Monday, but gusts between 30-50 mph will still be possible across eastern MT as an area of low pressure moves out of the Dakotas. This could lead to some areas of blowing snow. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect.

Periodic snow showers will stay in the forecast through Wednesday in eastern MT and northeastern WY as disturbances, including a backdoor cold front on Tuesday, sweep through. Breezy to strong winds in our western and central zones will be possible on Tuesday and Wednesday.

High pressure will keep conditions dry for the rest of the area for much of the week, but there is some uncertainty as to how the week will end. Some models are suggesting that a cold front will move through on Friday. This could bring rain and snow to the entire area across the weekend.

Daytime highs will be in the 30s on Monday, mid-20s east to low 40s on Tuesday, 10s east to mid-40s west on Wednesday, upper 20s east to mid-40s west on Thursday then 30s and 40s on Friday through the weekend.

Nighttime lows will mainly in the 10s and 20s this week, but a few of our eastern counties will dip to the single digits Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com