Q2 Billings Area Weather: Winds bump temperatures up, but changes next week

FORECAST WEDNESDAY EVENING OCT 26, 2022
Posted at 5:33 PM, Oct 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-26 19:39:12-04

BILLINGS — We shift from wind, to warmer, to a pretty good chance of rain and snow by the middle of next week. And it is trending cooler, too.

A few snow showers in the Beartooths fade Wednesday evening as a low digs quickly south through Wyoming. The higher elevations may pick up several inches of quick snow.

Conditions turn drier as a high-pressure area intensifies and winds become strong down the mountain slopes. Winds gusting to 50+ mph near Livingston and Nye are expected from early Thursday through Friday morning. The surrounding areas, including Big Timber north to Harlowton, will also experience stronger gusts.

Expect afternoon readings Thursday to be mainly 45 to 55 after a chilly morning in the 20s to low 30s. Friday through Monday will feature less wind, and highs in the 50s to low 60s will be widespread.

A shift in the pattern looks likely by Tuesday with rain and snow showers and cooler days.

