Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wind weakening and snow arriving Friday and Saturday

BILLINGS — Much of Montana and Wyoming endured hurricane-force wind gusts on Thursday as our latest winter storm arrived. Thankfully, the wind will weaken this evening, and won't be nearly as much of an issue Friday or Saturday. Our High Wind Warnings are scheduled to expire at 9PM. As the wind ends, the snow will begin, however.

Winter Storm Warnings will be in effect for most lower and higher elevations from this evening through early Sunday morning. The snow will begin falling tonight and Friday morning, but the heaviest snow will likely fall from Friday evening through Saturday evening. If you must travel, please be careful, but it won't be advisable in many areas.

At this time it appears our mountains will receive 1-3 feet of snow through early Sunday. Lower elevations could receive 6-12" of snow through early Sunday. Highs will fall into the 30s from Friday through Sunday with much colder lows. Next week we'll have a weather pattern shift with stronger wind, and highs will climb from the 40s to the 70s!