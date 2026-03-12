Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
34  WX Alerts
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wind weakening and snow arriving Friday and Saturday

We were very windy on Thursday, but we'll switch to snowy on Friday and Saturday. Be safe!
Jason Stiff
We were very windy on Thursday, but we'll switch to snowy on Friday and Saturday. Be safe!
Posted
and last updated

BILLINGS — Much of Montana and Wyoming endured hurricane-force wind gusts on Thursday as our latest winter storm arrived. Thankfully, the wind will weaken this evening, and won't be nearly as much of an issue Friday or Saturday. Our High Wind Warnings are scheduled to expire at 9PM. As the wind ends, the snow will begin, however.

Winter Storm Warnings will be in effect for most lower and higher elevations from this evening through early Sunday morning. The snow will begin falling tonight and Friday morning, but the heaviest snow will likely fall from Friday evening through Saturday evening. If you must travel, please be careful, but it won't be advisable in many areas.

At this time it appears our mountains will receive 1-3 feet of snow through early Sunday. Lower elevations could receive 6-12" of snow through early Sunday. Highs will fall into the 30s from Friday through Sunday with much colder lows. Next week we'll have a weather pattern shift with stronger wind, and highs will climb from the 40s to the 70s!

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Weather

Download the Q2 Weather app here!