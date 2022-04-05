Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wind, warm, then winter storm

BILLINGS — Winds will continue to highlight the forecast through Wednesday, but are drifting eastward toward the Dakotas. Much of the region, including Billings, will have to deal with gusts of 40 to 60 mph.

The upper low that got the winds going is spinning snow and rain down from Canada to eastern Montana tonight through Wednesday. Fallon (Baker) and Carter (Ekalaka) counties in southeast Montana have the potential for 60 mph winds to blow around 2 to 4 inches of new snow.

Highs will be mainly in the 40s with some low 50s Wednesday with skies gradually clearing and winds somewhat decreasing from west to east. Thursday is a transition day with sunshine, lighter winds and highs mainly in the 50s, which is typical for early May.

Friday is warm and dry with highs int eh 60s to low 70s.

Beginning Saturday, but really digging in Sunday onward, get ready for colder weather and snow. Highs will be in the 30s in much of the area by Monday.