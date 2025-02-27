Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wind, then warm, then we start talking snow

Weather Headlines: Gusty Winds: Strong winds will return to the foothills on Thursday, with widespread gusts expected in the 40 mph range.

Spring-like Weekend: A sunny and warm weekend is anticipated, ideal for outdoor activities.

Cooling and Snow Next Week: A drop in temperatures and the possibility of snow are expected from Monday into Wednesday next week. Thursday and Friday: Above-average, mid-level heights will contribute to warm and dry conditions.

Breezy conditions with afternoon gusts ranging from 20 mph on the plains to 30-45 mph in the western foothills.

Wind gusts may reach 50 mph in Livingston, Nye, and Big Timber on Thursday afternoon through early Friday morning, although gusts up to 60 mph in these areas are not out of the question.

High temperatures are expected in the 40s and 50s through Friday. Saturday through Tuesday: The weekend will be marked by a quiet weather pattern with light winds and above-normal temperatures (50s to lower 60s).

Outdoor activities are encouraged, but caution is advised near waterways due to ice and higher flows.

From Sunday night into Monday, a weather system could bring changes, as moisture from the Pacific may lead to increased precipitation chances on Monday.

Current models suggest that with dropping temperatures, precipitation will likely fall as snow for much of the area. The exact track of this system remains uncertain, which could influence precipitation amounts and timing.

