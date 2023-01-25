Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wind, then snow followed by cold

BILLINGS — Scattered snow the next couple of days ends with the best chance of accumulating snow by Friday. Thursday is windy, and Sunday onward is cold.

Snow showers will continue Tuesday evening through Wednesday. The heaviest accumulation will be southeast of Billings, over the Bighorn and Pryor mountains, affecting travel in southern Big Horn County and southern Rosebud County in Montana and Sheridan County, Wyoming.

I-90 south of Hardin and Highway 212 across the Lame Deer divide will be most impacted with snow-packed roads and poor visibility. 2 to 5 inches of snow and wind gusts to 45 mph are possible through Wednesday evening.

Widespread snow will move in Friday and Saturday. Expect poor travel conditions across the state for the weekend with heavier snow expected in the mountains west of Billings.

Gusty winds Thursday will be strongest along the western foothills from Big Timber to Harlowton with possible gusts over 60 mph. Blowing snow could also reduce visibility where fresh snow is on the ground.

Easily the coldest temperatures so far in 2023 arrive this weekend, with single-digit highs by Sunday and subzero overnight lows.