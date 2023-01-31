Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wind still causing problems

Watch Now
BILLINGS — Gusty winds stick around for now, especially closer to the mountains. But temperatures are already showing signs of warming.

Strong gusts over 50 mph are possible from Livingston to Big Timber through Tuesday. Recent snowfall and strong winds could produce significant blowing and drifting of snowfall affecting travel on I-90.

Temperatures will reach mainly the 20s to low 30s Tuesday and 30s by Wednesday for the highs. By Thursday and Friday, much of the area will hit the 40s in the afternoon and overnight lows move from single digits to the upper teens and 20s.

