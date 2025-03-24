Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wind, snow, and rain in the forecast for Monday

BILLINGS — With High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories in effect for portions of the region, plan on very windy conditions across the area on Monday, especially across the western foothills. Expect gust between 50-65 mph from Livingston to Nye and Big Timber to Harlowton with gusts between 35-50 mph elsewhere. Winds will decrease heading into Monday evening.

A few disturbances will slide through the area, bringing a chance of several inches of snow to the mountains and rain to the lower elevations on Monday. Some precipitation could linger into Tuesday as well.

High pressure will bring dry and warmer conditions Wednesday and Thursday ahead of a cold front that will bring a chance for more mountain snow and lower elevation rain Thursday evening through Saturday. Precipitation could linger into Sunday, too.

Daytime highs will be in the 50s and 60s on Monday and Tuesday, 60s and 70s on Wednesday, mainly 70s with some areas flirting with 80° on Thursday, 50s and 60s on Friday, mainly 40s on Saturday then 40s and 50s on Sunday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 30s and 40s through Thursday night, mainly 30s on Friday night then 20s and 30s on Saturday night.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com