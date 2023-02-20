Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wind, snow and cold take turns this week

BILLINGS — Strong winds are already blowing down the East slopes. Snow will increase through Tuesday creating hazardous travel. That bitter cold temperatures follow on Wednesday and Thursday.

Gusty westerly winds continue in the mountain foothills around Livingston/Nye/Big Timber/Harlowton through Monday morning. Gusts to 65 mph are expected, creating a risk to high profile vehicles and for units pulling a trailer.

Snow will increase over the mountains tonight moving off into the plains during the day Monday.the best snow making weather is Tuesday into Wednesday until Arctic air dries the temperatures to the single digits for highs and -10s/-20s for low temperatures by Thursday and Friday mornings.

Much of the area has good potential for 4 to 8 inches of total snowfall over the next few days, with 1 to 2 feet possible for the mountains.this will cause quite a few travel impacts especially anywhere closer to the mountains.

Not exactly a huge warm-up, but temperatures start returning closer to seasonal averages with highs in the 20s and 30s by Saturday and Sunday.