Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wind signals warm, then snow signals cold

BILLINGS — Warmer and dry conditions Tuesday through Thursday come with wind along the mountains, After snowfall Friday and Saturday, there is increasing confidence in the coldest temperatures so far this winter season.

Light snow flurries continue in far eastern Montana may persist thru tonight as fog as it looks like it will push into Fallon (Baker) and Carter (Ekalaka) through Tuesday morning. That should be the end of precipitation until Friday.

There will be localized blowing and drifting snow in areas that saw recent snowfall, especially in southeast Montana. Gusts of 20 to 30 mph will blow the loose snow around, but as temperatures warm midweek, the snow will crust over.

Highs will be in the upper 20s to lower 40s Tuesday, with the warmest temperatures near the western foothills and cooler near the Dakotas. Lower elevation snow melt will increase.

Big Timber to Harlowton will see occasional gusts over 40 mph each day through Thursday. Some of the gusts could reach 60 mph by Thursday.

An upper trough will move through form north to south on Friday. A strong cold front will increase the chance for snowfall, and the beginning of a period of very cold temperatures.

Snow totals are uncertain, by 4 inches or more on the north facing mountain slopes is possible, including around red Lodge. Light snowfall will linger through the weekend, and temperatures will really start to drop Saturday.

High temperatures for Friday will be in the 20s and 30s plunging into the low teens to below zero Saturday through Monday. Overnight lows Friday through Sunday night will be in the low single digits to teens below zero, with the coldest nights being Saturday and Sunday. The coldest air will be east of Billings.