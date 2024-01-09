Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wind signals the frigid cold ahead and bit of snow too

BILLINGS — Winds will be on the increase through Wednesday morning with snow showers along a cold front. Then the really cold air takes its turn.

Strong crosswinds to 60 mph or higher in the western foothills beginning Monday night at Livingston and Nye. The strongest gusts spread to Big Timber to Harlowton Tuesday and Wednesday.

A cold front Tuesday will spread gusts of 25 to 35 mph across eastern Montana and northern Wyoming with at least breezy conditions in many areas through Wednesday morning. Light snow will follow the cold front with the biggest impacts near the mountains and foothills.

Morning temperatures will be mainly in the teens early Tuesday and reach mainly the 30s Tuesday afternoon. But the wind and possible snow will make it feel colder and unsettled.

Most of the highs on Wednesday will reach the mid-20s to mid-30s, but that could occur early in the day. Temperatures drop in the afternoon with light snow and flurries expected to be scattered around.

While powdery snow is possible off and on for the rest of the week, temperatures will have the focus. Afternoon highs will range from the teens above to the single digits below zero. Lows by Saturday and Sunday morning are on track for teens to 20s below zero with additional wind chill values.