Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wind signals midweek cool down

BILLINGS — Winds will be nearer the mountains west of Billings Tuesday. But a cold front will spread the winds all across the area Wednesday as temperatures drop about 10 degrees.

Gusty winds are expected around Harlowton to Big Timber and Livingston, impacting travel on U-S Highway 191 and I-90 with sudden difficult crosswinds. Winds will be strongest during the day on Tuesday.

Gusty winds are expected over a wide area on Wednesday. Gusts could reach 25 to 40 mph From Livingston to the North Dakota line, and south through northern Wyoming.

Tuesday will be mild, with most highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Most highs will stay in the 40s to lower 50s from Wednesday through Saturday with lows in the 20s to low 30s.

These are average seasonal temperatures. Conditions will be mainly dry with light showers at best.