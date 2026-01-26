Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wind signals another warm up this week

BILLINGS — That heavy coat will transition more to a jacket by the end of the week, but you might need a windbreaker, too.

Temperatures will continue to into the single digits above and below zero tonight, with wind chills making it feel even more cold. The coldest part of the night will actually come early, with temperatures holding steady or even rising slightly as morning approaches, signaling changes ahead.

Strong foothill winds est of Billings will develop this evening and continue through Monday afternoon, with gusts reaching 45 to 65 mph in the gap areas between Livingston and Nye. The Billings area and southeastern Montana will see gusty crosswinds of 25 to 40 mph.

These powerful winds will kick up areas of blowing and drifting snow, creating potentially hazardous travel conditions. There isn't much snow on the ground to work with at two inches or less in most areas, so the blowing snow should be short-lived in any given spot. Still, drivers should be prepared for sudden visibility reductions and challenging crosswinds over the next 24 hours.

This arctic air mass is already racing southeast, making room for a strong ridge of high pressure that is building in from the west. This familiar "downslope flow" warms air as it flows down the mountains.

By Monday afternoon, temperatures will start their climb. Areas that see single digits tonight could reach the lower 40s by Tuesday, with some spots potentially hitting the lower 50s by Thursday. By next weekend, 50-degree temperatures could be more widespread across western and central Montana.

This warming trend comes with a trade-off: expect periods of gusty winds throughout the week, especially in the western foothills. For eastern Montana, the warm-up will be more modest, with occasional cool-downs possible as weak systems try to push in from the east. These could bring light snow at times.