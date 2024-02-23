Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wind signals a quick weather change

BILLINGS — Mild temperatures highlighted by periods of wind in the short term. A sudden drop in the temperatures brings a chance of snow early next week.

Afternoon readings for the lower elevations will stay steady in the 50s to even some low 60s through Sunday. Morning temperatures will stay mainly in the 20s to low 30s.

At the same time, winds, especially to the West of Billings, will increase with gusts of 40 to 60 mph routinely around the Livingston and Nye areas. Billings will stay breezy at least Monday with periods of wind into the Eastern Plains.

Other than a bit of high elevation snow, things will stay dry through the first part of next week. But a sharp cold front moving through the area Monday will bring a quick shot of snow and a drop in the temperatures starting late Monday.

Highs will downshift from 50s and 60s to the 20s for Tuesday afternoon. Morning readings on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings will be in the single digits and teens.

There are good indications we could get 6 inches or more of mountain snow with more of a rain snow mix for the lower elevations. The system will quickly move out late Tuesday into Wednesday and things begin to immediately warm again.

If the current pattern holds, we will be back into the 50s by Thursday.