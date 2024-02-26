Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wind, rain, then snow and blowing snow possible

BILLINGS — Strong winds have highlighted the weather Sunday and will continue into Monday. A transition into colder weather will start Monday afternoon, with rain switching to snow.

Strong winds, especially close to the mountain foothills We'll continue to produce wind gusts of 50 to 75 miles an hour, depending on location. In the Eastern Plains, look for wind gusts of 20 to 45 mph through Monday afternoon.

A cold front will bring a chance of rain and wind early through the day on Monday, switching over to snow Monday afternoon and evening. Be prepared for icy and snow-covered roads impacting travel Monday evening through Tuesday morning.

The best snow potential will be in the mountain foothills around Red Lodge, extending towards Livingston and through southwest Montana down to Yellowstone National Park in northwest Wyoming. Also expect Areas of heavy snowfall in the Bighorn Mountains southward to around Sheridan, Wyoming.

Some of the higher accumulations will be in the Red Lodge Foothills, where we could see eight or more inches. Around the Bighorn Mountains of southern Montana and northern Wyoming, expect 4 to 6 inches in the foothills.

Temperatures will be mild Sunday night through Monday afternoon. Morning temperatures will be in the 30s to low 40s, and afternoon readings and the. 40s, 50s, and maybe even a couple of low 60s.

Temperatures will plunge during Monday afternoon in the evening, hitting the teens to single digits by early Tuesday. Tuesday afternoon, highs will be mainly in the 20s, with another cold start on Wednesday before a warm up starts.

Get ready for the cold weather by dressing in layers and take measures to protect young livestock with calving and lambing season in full swing.