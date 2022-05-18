Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wind, rain and snow all take center stage

BILLINGS — A sharp change occurs Wednesday night with a cold front bringing 2 to 5 inches of snow to the mountains west of Billings overnight; strong winds by Thursday morning gusting 30 to 50 mph by the afternoon; and temperatures dropping close to record cold Friday and Saturday mornings.

Rain shifts from west to east across the area Thursday with snow picking up in the Bighorn Mountains. Most temperatures will be in the 40s to low 50s in the morning reaching the 50s to lows 60s for highs.

Winds will become widespread starting in the morning and shifting across the plains through the afternoon.

Snow for the lower elevations is possible by Friday morning. Slushy roads and poor visibility could develop for a time, but most will melt quickly.

Much of the area will be around freezing early Friday, Saturday and Sunday mornings. It might be a good idea to protect flowers and vegetable gardens from frost and freeze.