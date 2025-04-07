Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wind, rain and isolated thunderstorms on Tuesday

BILLINGS — Montana and Wyoming started the week with warmer than average weather as a ridge of high pressure controlled our weather. Most highs were in the 60s and lower 70s. That kind of warmth will be ending as a trough of low pressure moves in from the Pacific. We will have more clouds this evening and overnight with warmer than average lows.

As the Pacific storm moves over the northern Rockies, we'll have stronger wind, valley rain, mountain snow and isolated thunderstorms on Tuesday. The wind will continue on Wednesday, but the rain and snow showers will be isolated. A ridge of high pressure will move over the Rockies on Thursday and Friday, and that will warm us rapidly.

That second ridge of high pressure will only stay a couple days, as another large trough of low pressure pushes it southward this weekend and early next week. The wind will return Saturday and Sunday with lingering breezes Monday. We'll have daily rain chances and mountain snow Saturday through Monday. Lower elevation snow will be possible.