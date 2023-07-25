Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wind-producing storms continue in the afternoons and evenings.

BILLINGS — Isolated, strong thunderstorms are possible most afternoons and evenings for the next several days. Strong wind gusts, which could exceed 55 mph, are the most likely hazard.

A cold front is the trigger for isolated storms Tuesday evening and will decrease overnight. Upper-level westerly winds on Wednesday will pull another front through the area Wednesday night and keep the risk of afternoon and evening storms going.

Temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s on Wednesday and dry with the relative humidity mainly in the teens. More showers and thunderstorms will form over and near the mountains Wednesday afternoon and evening with a few storms lingering over far eastern Montana late Wednesday night.

Low pressure forms over the area on Thursday, and once again afternoon thunderstorms will develop over and near the mountains. It will be cooler on Thursday with highs mainly in the 80s. Friday will be even cooler than Thursday.